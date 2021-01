The Kansas City Chiefs go for their franchise record 11th straight win when they play the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. But with the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the AFC playoffs already secured Patrick Mahomes and many other starters will have at least some of the weekend off. The Chiefs have won three straight and 12 of their last 13 against the Chargers, who come into Sunday riding a three-game win streak.