Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills 2 police

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has gone off in the northern Sinai Peninsula, killing two members of the security forces and wounding five. The officials say the security forces were patrolling in the town of Bir al-Abd when their armored vehicle was hit by a remotely-detonated bomb. The wounded were transferred to a military hospital in Sinai’s coastal city of El-Arish. Friday’s bombing was the second in the past three days. Egypt has for years been battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in Sinai. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.