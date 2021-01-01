Former Chicago industrial site being eyed as solar farm

CHICAGO (AP) — A toxic former industrial site on Chicago’s Southeast Side is being considered for a 36-acre solar farm. That’s according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The newspaper says the proposal would mark a a first-of-its-kind transaction for the Cook County Land Bank Authority. The land bank usually sells properties to buyers who develop vacant buildings or land. The property is part of the now-dormant Acme coke operation. The land bank wants to lease the land to a California-based solar company Sun Power for as many as 35 years. A lease-option agreement is in the works.