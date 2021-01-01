Hannibal roads impacted by winter weather

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Winter weather impacted the city of Hannibal in several ways.

Road crews in the city did their best to make the driving conditions safe.

Lloyd Jones is a Hannibal resident. He said he braved the weather anyway, to go to Autozone to get items to prepare his car for the winter weather.

"It's been way better because at first, I was driving in the rear. But I put it in four-wheel for a little bit so it's pretty easy for me. But as far as everyone, else I'm not pretty sure. But hopefully, they are getting around safe and everybody makes it home safe."

Jones said he tried to stay in as much as possible to give the road crews time to salt and clear the roads.

"I think they're doing a pretty good job with the streets. And you know, hopefully, everybody can stay in the house and be safe. And enjoy the new year with their family."