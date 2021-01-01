Head of veterans commission resigns after COVID-19 report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission has resigned after releasing an investigative report that criticized the commission for not reacting more quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 140 COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the state’s seven veteran nursing homes. The head of the commission, Tim Noonan, told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Thursday he was resigning because of comments from Gov. Mike Parson this week. A summary of the report on veterans’ deaths was released i December, but Noonan had resisted releasing the entire report until Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt directed him to do so.