Winter storm leads to power outages in Hannibal, restoration timeline unclear

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- The winter weather is impacting all Tri-State residents. In Hannibal, residents are dealing with icy road conditions and several power outages from fallen trees.

When an ice storm hits, and knocks out power, most people react.

But Hannibal resident Brad Whitaker didn't react. He was prepared when realized his power went out at 6 o'clock this morning.

"Several years ago, we invested in a generator. So I got it hooked up and it's tied up into my service. So I can keep my furnace, refrigerator and some essential circuits energized," he said, "So we're just trying to settle in and wait for the power to come back."

Whiatker said his street can be dangerous when the weather hits.

"They usually try to keep this road fairly clear. Because it is a steep drop off down at the far end. It takes them a little bit to get around to it but, they do a good job of keeping it salted."

He said if the weather continues to get worse, he'll be ready.

"Making sure I still have fuel to keep the generator running. Checking my salt supply, making sure my downspouts are draining, you know in spots. That's about all I can do."

Hannibal Board of Public Works officials say they're working as quickly as they can to get the power back on for everyone.