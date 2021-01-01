Ice Coating The Tri-States

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect through 6pm this evening for Schuyler County (IL). It will also be in effect for Scott County (IL) from 3am to 6pm. Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 3pm today for Monroe and Ralls (MO) and Pike County (IL). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 9pm tonight for Adams and Brown (IL), Knox, Lewis, Marion and Shelby (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight for Lee (IA), Hancock, Schuyler and McDonough (IL) and Scotland and Clark County (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The winter storm we have been following for several days arrived very early this Friday (New Year's Day) morning. This will be a significant winter storm for us. The precipitation started in the southern tier and then continued to spread northward through the rest of the Tri-States. The precipitation initially started off with sleet and then some freezing rain (ice) started to mix in. Which lead to a quick coating of ice. Freezing rain (ice), mixed with some sleet and snow, is expected to continue into the afternoon. At times, the precipitation will be steady and heavy. The precipitation should become lighter later in the afternoon. Late in the afternoon/evening we'll see the freezing rain (ice) start to switch over to a sleet/snow mix.