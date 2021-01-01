Ice Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Significant icing. Snow accumulations less than 1 inch,

sleet accumulations of between 1/10 and 2/10 of an inch and ice

accumulations between a quarter and four tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…The ice accumulations along with northeast winds

gusting 25 to 30 mph could cause power outages and some tree

damage today. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute and possibly the

evening commute too north of I-72.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com

&&