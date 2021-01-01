Ice Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Ice Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Significant icing. Snow accumulations less than 1 inch,
sleet accumulations of between 1/10 and 2/10 of an inch and ice
accumulations between a quarter and four tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…The ice accumulations along with northeast winds
gusting 25 to 30 mph could cause power outages and some tree
damage today. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute and possibly the
evening commute too north of I-72.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
&&