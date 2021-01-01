Ice Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Ice Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Schuyler County
…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch, sleet accumulations of between 1/10 and 2/10 of
an inch, and ice accumulations of one quarter to a third of an
inch.
* WHERE…Peoria, Schuyler, Marshall and Fulton Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…With the ice accumulations and northeast winds gusting
25 to 30 mph, power outages and some tree damage are likely
today. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
&&