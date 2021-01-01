Man charged in deaths of woman, child in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a woman and child were stabbed to death in Springfield. Brandon Corbin King is being held in the Green County Jail after being charged Friday in the deaths of 32-year-old Stephanie Plumb and 13-year-old Dylan Moore. They were found dead Thursday after officers were called to a home about an assault. When officers arrived, two girls, ages 7 and 14, came out of the house and said others were inside. Police say the two girls also had been stabbed. King was arrested near the home. He is facing 12 other charges arising from the case.