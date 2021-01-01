No. 12 Iowa State to face No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl will be a different experience for No. 12 Iowa State and No. 25 Oregon. Most of the extracurricular activities have been shelved because of the pandemic. The stadium on Saturday will be all but empty instead of filled with 70,000 fans. For the Cyclones, it will be their first time playing in a New Year’s Six bowl. The Ducks have been there before, playing in a major bowl for the seventh time in 12 years.