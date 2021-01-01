Power restored in Carthage after morning outages

CARTHAGE, Il. (WGEM) -- Carthage residents said they're glad to have their power back after it went out early Friday morning.

Tyler Bruns said his power first went out around 9 a.m..

"It would go on then off then wait a few minutes and go on and off again then about 10 minutes went by, it did it a third time and it's been fine ever since," he said.

Bruns said he wasn't the only one it happened to.

"I got family who live all throughout town," he said. "I texted them each this morning asking if their power went off or if it was just my house but it was all throughout town."

Local businesses said they weren't able to escape the outage and say it's still causing a few problems.

"It shut down all the gas pumps, which honestly, put one of our pumps out of service and it won't come back up now," Ayerco clerk Amber Neff said.

She said people spent their day stocking up on snow removal supplies.

"I actually just had someone come in and buy the rest of our ice melt for his porch and we've had a few people buy some de-icer for their windshields," Neff said.

She said she's hoping everyone goes into the new year with safety on their mind, both on the roads and in their community.

"I hope everyone stays safe and watches out for everyone else because you just never know what could happen," Neff said.

