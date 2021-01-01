Pritzker pardons 9,100 low-level cannabis convictions

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of people in Illinois convicted of low-level marijuana charges are starting the new year with clean records after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued more than 9,100 pardons. At the same time, the Illinois State Police expunged nearly a half-million cannabis-related arrests. The expungement process is part of a state law that legalized the licensed sales of marijuana that began in 2020 and reduce the impact of drug laws that Pritzker said in a statement were “disproportionately shouldered by communities of color.” By expunging so many arrest records, the state police completed its part of automatic expungement process four years early.