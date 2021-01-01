Quick Shot of Snow Possible Saturday

More winter weather is in the forecast for the Tri-States, although nothing as impactful as Friday's storm. A weak system will track through the area Saturday afternoon and evening and will bring the chance for additional snow accumulations to parts of the Tri-States. Accumulations should generally be a coating to an inch. The greatest chance for accumulating snow will exist from around Quincy and Southwards. Highs on Saturday will generally be in the upper 20's to low 30's. Rounding out the weekend forecast, temps rise slightly into the mid 30's Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Heading into the first week of 2021, temperatures warm to above average levels with highs flirting with the 40 degree mark. The weather should remain calm until next Wednesday and Thursday. There will be another storm that moves in from the plains, and may have some wintry mix associated with it. However, this system is too far out in the forecast for a definitive precipitation type forecast.