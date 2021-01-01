Road crews prepare for long shifts facing ice, snow

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Central services officials in Quincy said road crews are prepared to treat roads in 12 hour shifts as snow and ice cover road ways.

They said they're working with police monitoring for slick spotsk, as reports come in of those areas that they need to treat officials said their trucks are ready to go to those addresses.

They're asking you to stay home if possible, but if you do have to drive somewhere as always the advice is to take it slow.

"Really just just take it slow. It really helped that there weren't a lot of people on the road today. A lot of people took even stayed inside and that was really good. We were able to get through everything," said Quincy Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer.

He said the first crews came in at today at 2 a-m and worked until 3 p-m hitting each route twice.