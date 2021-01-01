Snowy and Slick Evening

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect through 12am this evening for Schuyler County (IL). It will also be in effect for Scott County (IL) from 3am to 6pm. Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 9pm today for Monroe and Ralls (MO) and Pike County (IL). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 9pm tonight for Adams and Brown (IL), Knox, Lewis, Marion and Shelby (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight for Lee (IA), Hancock, Schuyler and McDonough (IL) and Scotland and Clark County (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Sleet and snow showers will continue through the afternoon and evening hours across the Tri-States. These wintry conditions will persist through around 6-7pm when they should start ending from Southwest to Northeast. Northern counties will likely hold onto the snow for the longest. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 1-2" is possible. Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens and 20's meaning that any wet spots on the road after today could potentially refreeze overnight. Patches of black ice will be possible Saturday. Most of the day Saturday will be cloudy, and some snow showers will move through Saturday late afternoon and evening. A quick coating to an inch will be possible from these snow showers, especially from Quincy and Southwards.

Sunday through Tuesday starts a quieter period of weather with temperatures eventually warming into the upper 30's to low 40's. Our next chance of precipitation is next Wednesday/Thursday.