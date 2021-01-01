Southeast Iowa authorities urge winter driving safety

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- With snow blanketing Lee County's roads, authorities said people need to be careful.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies said with most of the county's roads 90 to 100 percent covered in snow, they're advising people to stay home if they can.

But they said those who need to be driving should keep some simple tips in mind.

"I would definitely say travel at slower speeds, be aware of your surroundings as far as vehicles ahead and behind you," deputy Evan Bentley said.

He said if you feel like you're losing control of your vehicle, don't panic.

"The best thing you can do is hold on to the steering wheel, try to maintain control as best you can and don't slam on the breaks," Bentley said. "Just let off the gas and do what you can to stay under control and keep it on the roadway."

Deputies said if you do find yourself in a ditch, make sure to call them for help.