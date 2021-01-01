Tree experts advise patience when dealing with trees damaged by ice storm

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The repairs and clean up continued after a winter storm moved through New Years Day morning.

It brought snow and ice lots of it that took down some power lines and tons of tree limbs.

With winter just getting started professionals have some advice for you for the next storm.

A fallen limb blocked a portion of N. 16th Street in Quincy near 16th and Maine for little bit this New Years Day morning.

It only fell on the street, but had it fallen on a home, it could have caused a lot of damage or even hurt someone, local arborists said you can prepare for things like that before they happen however.

As road crews took care of fallen trees on roads around Quincy, neighbors like Robert Belal said they took matters into their own hands.

"It's been a ongoing situation all day, limbs falling back yard. You know, I've had wires down that I had to replace myself. Not electrical but things I had to replace do the highs and the limbs falling down, and now they have a whole backyard full of limbs," said Belal.

One of those limbs almost fell on Balel's Chevy Blazer.

Larry Brumbaugh, certified arborist and owner of Brumbaugh Tree Service said he got many calls, and some damage even happened in his own back yard.

"Best thing you can do during this ice storm is you can pray during a storm and then worry about what happens after that, fix it. After the storms gone because you really can't get out there and do a whole lot right now it's pretty dangerous," said Brumbaugh.

He said if your trees look like they're having trouble right now, when the ice melts, give someone like him a call before the trees cause any more trouble.

"That's not going to help with the ice already on the trees and they're heavy in the snow starts collecting it's gonna make them a lot heavier. If we're starting to get a little bit more wind is going to be probably a little bit more damage," said Brumbaugh.

Belal said it's something he's keeping in mind.

"I was thinking about that when I looked at my back window, as it is time for me to trim the lambs. It's time for me to try. I did some myself this spring, but it's time to get a professional before they end up on my roof," laughed Belal.

Brumbaugh said if you have downed limbs, or your trees are covered with ice right now, you shouldn't stand underneath them as a falling limb will move faster than you can react and could kill you.