Trump vetoes Calif. fishing bill over seafood trade deficit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has vetoed a bill that would have gradually ended the use of large-mesh drift gillnets used exclusively in federal waters off the coast of California. Trump says the bill would have increased reliance on imported seafood and worsened a multibillion-dollar seafood trade deficit. He also says the bill will not “achieve its purported conservation benefits.” The bill was sponsored by Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Republican West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Feinstein says Trump’s veto ensures that “more whales, dolphins, sea turtles and other marine species will be needlessly killed.”