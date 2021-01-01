WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Dec. 31) QU Hawks Set Their Sights On Starting Strong On Sunday Against U-Indy And The Leathernecks Of Western Prepare To Open Summit League Play On Saturday At Western Hall

Quincy University will tip-off against U-Indy this Sunday at Pepsi Arena to open the 2021 portion of their GLVC schedule. The (1-5) Hawks have lost their last 4 head-to-head match-up's against the (0-3) Greyhounds on the college hardwood. QU forward Tanner Stuckman offered some insight on the squad, and how they need to start finding a way to post a few wins.

Also in Macomb this weekend, the (2-5) Leathernecks of Western Illinois return home to open Summit League play at Western Hall. The Necks are set to host (2-6) North Dakota State on both Saturday and Sunday on the WIU campus. We'll have details on the challenge ahead for head coach Rob Jeter and his staff as Western takes on the visiting Bison from Fargo, North Dakota.