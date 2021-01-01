Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions

A major New Year's Day winter storm brought freezing rain and ice to the Tri-States, and created dangerous travel conditions.

Law enforcement and transportaion officials across the area encouraged all drivers to stay home and off the roads if possible.

In Quincy, road crews started laying salt at 2 a.m. to pretreat the roads, before the winter precipitation started to fall.

Quincy Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said crews would remain out all day running routes, and watching for slick spots.

Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said sleet and freeezing rain began to fall in northeast Missouri between midnight and 2 a.m.

"Ice is very unpredictable, and it is probably one of our toughest weather events to deal with, " Untiedt said.

He said crews would remain out treating and plowing as needed until major roads returned to near normal conditons.

Untiedt encouraged drivers to stay off the road if at all possible.

He said those that do have to be out should give themselves plenty of time, buckle up, avoid distractions, and have a winter weather kit in their vehicle.

Lee County Sheriff Stacey Weber also warned drivers to slow down and watch out for black ice.

"People are still driving too fast and we've already had at least one accident this morning," Weber said.

WGEM StormTrak Meteorlogist Whitney Williams said the wintery mixed precipitation would switch to sleet and snow this evening, and come to an end later Friday night.