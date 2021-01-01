Winter Storm Warning until FRI 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of three

tenths to four tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Missouri and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and/or ice are expected to occur. Strong winds are also possible.

If travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution.

Begin your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter

storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and

water, and blankets of extra warm clothing.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the

latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at

traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.

