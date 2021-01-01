Winter Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one to
three tenths. The highest ice accumulations are anticipated
along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Monmouth,
Illinois to Keokuk, Iowa.
* WHERE…Portions of north central, northwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ice accumulations and northeast winds
gusting up to 30 mph could bring down some tree branches and
power lines. Isolated power outages are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&