Winter Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

McDonough County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one to

three tenths. The highest ice accumulations are anticipated

along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Monmouth,

Illinois to Keokuk, Iowa.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northwest and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on very difficult travel conditions. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ice accumulations and northeast winds

gusting up to 30 mph could bring down some tree branches and

power lines. Isolated power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&