Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:01 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:01 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
…ICE STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED…
* WHAT…Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Much of the snow should exit the area by 10 pm, though
slippery conditions may linger.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
&&