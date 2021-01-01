Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:01 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

6:01 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Scott

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
…ICE STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Much of the snow should exit the area by 10 pm, though
slippery conditions may linger.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com

