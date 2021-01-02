Congress opens new session as COVID-19, Biden’s win dominate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is preparing to convene for a new session with lawmakers sworn into office during a tumultuous period. A relative handful of Republicans are working to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, and a surge of coronavirus infections is imposing limits at the Capitol. When lawmakers gather Sunday, Nancy Pelosi is set to be reelected as House speaker by fellow Democrats, who retain the majority but with the slimmest margin in 20 years. Opening the Senate could be among Mitch McConnell’s final acts as majority leader. Republican control depends on Tuesday’s runoff elections for two Senate seats in Georgia.