A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Adams, Brown and Pike County (IL) and Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby County (MO) until noon Sunday.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for Lee County (IA), Clark and Scotland County (MO) and Hancock and McDonough County (IL) until noon Sunday.

With fresh ice and snow on the ground and cloudy skies temperatures struggled to warm too much. Most of the Tri-States stayed in the 20s, but some places such as Hannibal made it to about 32. A low pressure system is situated to our southwest this Saturday evening. There is some patchy freezing drizzle and flurries ahead of this system. This low will track east/northeast through the region during the evening and night. This would take us from patchy freezing drizzle/flurries to light steady snow showers. The snow showers could lead to some minor accumulation of up to a half inch to about an inch on the high side. Before the snow comes to an end later in the night, there could be a brief period of freezing drizzle but it shouldn't last too long. Which would only lead to a light glaze of ice, if the freezing drizzle can make it to the ground. Also for Saturday evening/night, spotty dense fog is expected to expand as we head into the night with a lowering cloud deck. Therefore, Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for much of the area. Lows will be in the mid up upper 20s.

The low stratus clouds from Saturday night will continue into Sunday as there won't be much of anything that would push them out of the area. That means Sunday will be another chilly day with highs only in the low 30s.

The first work week of the new year looks to be a relatively quiet one.