Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 2:33 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Missouri and west
central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&