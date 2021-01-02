Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 2:33 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Missouri and west

central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&