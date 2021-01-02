Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

3:49 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Scott

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated roadways, especially bridges
and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty
of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for slow or stopped
traffic.

&&

