Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Schuyler County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may
lead to slippery spots on untreated roadways, especially bridges
and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty
of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for slow or stopped
traffic.
