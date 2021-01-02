Festival of Lights comes to a close

QUINCY (WGEM) -- After more than a month of winter celebrations, crews began tearing down the Festival of Lights display at Moorman Park on Saturday.

President Eric Dooley said after it's last show on Friday, their focus is the multi-month clean up process ahead of them.

"We're in the coldest months of the year and we have about a three-month job to clean up everything in the park," he said.

Dooley said they judge the success of the festival from the community's response. He said despite the challenges of the coronavirus, this year's festival got a very positive response.

He thanked their volunteers, donors and sponsors who helped make the festival a success.

"The support system that we have in the community is remarkable," Dooley said. "We couldn't do it without them and it just couldn't happen without their support."

He said they are still accepting help from the community with the teardown process.

If you're interested in helping, you can contact the Festival of Lights on their website or Facebook page.