Filling of prescriptions is harder with insurer’s action

CHICAGO (AP) — A December decision by insurer Aetna to drop Walgreens from its Illinois Medicaid plan is making it harder for thousands of low-income Chicago residents to get their prescriptions filled. The Chicago Tribune reports Aetna’s decision to exclude the Walgreen chain from its Aetna Better Health of Illinois pharmacy network affects about 400,000 state residents. Many of them are poor and critics say they’re already disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 and unemployment. In a written statement, Aetna, which owns Walgreens’ rival CVS, responded that it has nearly 2,000 in-network pharmacies statewide for Medicaid members, including independent pharmacies and those in national and regional chains such as Walmart and Jewel-Osco.