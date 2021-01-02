France’s giant curfew-busting party is over after two nights

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says a judicial investigation has been opened to identify and prosecute organizers of an underground party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France despite a curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gerald Darmanin tweeted that actions by police around the site at Lieuron, in Brittany, “led to the end of the illegal party without violence” on Saturday morning, some 36 hours after it began. He said more than 1,200 people have been fined for not respecting the curfew, not wearing a mask and illegally taking part in a gathering. Ravers from France and abroad converged on Lieuron on Thursday night to party into the New Year.