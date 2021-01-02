Hannibal continues to restore power after winter storm outages

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Hannibal public works officials said they made more progress Saturday restoring power to the almost 3,000 residents who lost it during Friday's winter storm.

Starting work at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officials said they got the number of people without power under 500 by Saturday afternoon.

Hannibal Board of Public Works general manager Ken Reasoner said he hopes people know crews are working as fast as they can to get everyone's lights back on.

"We need everyone to just bear with us and be patient," he said. "If you're wondering why your service may not be back in service yet, that is probably because we're kind of focusing our resources to get the full extent of those individuals back into service."

Reasoner said they've got additional help from crews from across the state.

According to a press release from the Missouri Public Utilities Alliance, the cities of Columbia, Rolla, Harrisonville, Macon and Higginsville sent a total of 21 line workers along with 11 utility work vehicles to help with repair efforts.

Reasoner said there's a few things residents need to keep in mind.

"If you see lines down, always assume that they are energized and try to just stay away from them and contact us directly," he said.

If you have an outage, contact the Hannibal Board of Public Works at (573) 221-8050 or check here for updates.