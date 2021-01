SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points, Gaige Prim added 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Missouri State defeated Indiana State 84-74. Keaton Hervey had 15 points for Missouri State, which earned its fourth straight home victory. Demarcus Sharp added 10 points. Missouri State led 50-30 at halftime. Tyreke Key had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese added 19 points.