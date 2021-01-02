Nicholas leads SE Missouri past Tennessee St. 83-79 in 2OT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DQ Nicholas had 21 points as Southeast Missouri edged Tennessee State 83-79 in double overtime on Saturday night. Nicholas hit 17 of 19 from the free-throw line as Southeast Missouri made a Division I program-record 40 of its 51 free throws. Chris Harris had 17 points for Southeast Missouri (3-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Harris’ 3-point shot at the first overtime buzzer hit the front of the rim. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Ravel Moody had 18 points apiece for the Tigers (1-6, 0-4).