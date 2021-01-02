Quincy residents make best of winter weather aftermath

QUINCY (WGEM) -- As the winter weather settled in on Saturday, Quincy residents managed to enjoy the snow and get ready for the week ahead.

Chandler Rost spent the day at his Quincy house de-icing his cars. He said the snow may be nice to look at but getting everything off his car was a struggle.

"I had to de-ice my Jeep last night for over an hour and we've been de-icing this one for over an hour," he said. "Both of them had dead batteries."

While some had to spend their day working, others were able to have a little more fun, with many hitting the hills of South Park for some sledding.

Father-of-three John Mitchell said he wanted to make the best of a day with good snow and ensure his kids got to enjoy the same hill he sledded on as a kid.

"We lost power twice yesterday but today the power is back on," he said. "And too perfect of a hill, too perfect of a day not to enjoy it and get out of the house and enjoy this awesome weather."