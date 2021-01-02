Rebraca helps carry North Dakota over Kansas City 52-45

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Filip Rebraca scored 16 points as North Dakota topped Kansas City 52-45. Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, and Ethan Igbanugo also scored 11 points. Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds for North Dakota, which broke its five-game losing streak. Kansas City scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Josiah Allick had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Roos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points. Brandon McKissic had 12 points.