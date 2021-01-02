Uguak leads Loyola of Chicago over North Texas 57-49

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had a career-high 26 points as Loyola of Chicago beat North Texas 57-49. The matchup was set after North Texas’ originally scheduled game against UAB to open its Conference USA schedule was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Blazers’ program. Cameron Krutwig had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (7-2), which earned its fourth straight win. Javion Hamlet had 14 points for the Mean Green (4-4). James Reese added 13 points. Thomas Bell had three blocks. It was the first meeting between the schools.