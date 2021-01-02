WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 1) Western Illinois Head Coach Rob Jeter Shares Thoughts On The Leathernecks On The Eve Of Summit League Opener At Western Hall And 2 Local Lady Hawk Standouts Hope To Help QU Lock Up Their First Win On The Hardwood In The New Year

It's a big weekend for college basketball in Illinois with the Leathernecks of Western set to open Summit League play. (2-5) WIU will return home to host (2-6) North Dakota State on both Saturday and Sunday at Western Hall. The Bison are (0-4) playing on the road so far this season. The 'Necks are (0-1) playing at home.

Western's first year head coach Rob Jeter took timeout earlier today to share a few thoughts on the process of trying to help his young squad develop on the hardwood while evaluating their play under some challenging conditions all before the start of Summit League competition..

On the GLVC hardwood, Quincy University is still trying to secure their first win of the season on the women's hardwood. The (0-6) Lady Hawks will tip-off against Southern Indiana this Tuesday at Pepsi Arena in their first game of the new year.

QU forward Sarah Nelson and guard Laney Lantz, two former Tri-State area prep standouts from Quincy High and Southeastern respectively, truly believe their squad is getting very close to locking up that first elusive win of the season. WGEM's Richard Denson brings us the story from "The Gem City."