Another Foggy Night Ahead

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of the Tri-States from 6PM Sunday through Noon Monday. Visibilities below one quarter of a mile are possible. Take extra caution if headed out overnight or in the morning.

Areas of dense fog are expected to develop overnight and will likely last into the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures overnight will dip into the 20's. This means that there may be isolated slick patches on roads due to isolated areas of freezing fog. Temperatures on Monday are expected to warm a few degrees higher than Sunday. Winds out of the South should also help to break up some of the cloud cover. However, areas where the clouds linger could see cooler temperatures. A weak cold front will move through Monday night. Most of the precipitation should stay to the North, but lows Monday night will be several degrees cooler than the night previous.

Temperatures the majority will remain a few degrees above average, in the mid to upper 30's. The next potential for precipitation is Wednesday/Thursday. A storm will develop in the Plains and is expected to enhance shower chances across the area. Should the low move over the Tri-States and enough cold air be in place, there could even be a few snow showers that mix in Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Otherwise a few scattered showers will remain possible during the day. Temperatures cool back to average in time for next weekend.