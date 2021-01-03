Arkansas hits FTs down stretch and holds off Missouri 91-88

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points and No. 10 Arkansas hit all eight of its free throws in the final 2:08 to beat Missouri 91-88. Amber Ramirez, who was perfect at the line down the stretch, finished with 17 and Makayla Daniels added 16 before she left the game with 1:28 remaining with an injury for the Razorbacks (10-2, 1-1 SEC). The Tigers (4-3, 0-2) trailed by double-digits in the second half but continued to battle, pulling within 66-63 with 7:10 left and the game was close the rest of the way.