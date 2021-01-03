Blessing welcomes first baby of 2021

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Blessing Hospital announced the first baby of 2021 to be born in their maternity ward arrived early Friday morning.

Thomas Michael DiSalvo was born at 4:19 a.m., weighing six pounds and nine ounces and 19 inches long.

Parents Torie and Mike said the birth itself caught them off guard.

"Our due date was the [January] 26th so when Torie woke me up at 1:45 in the morning, it was the last thing I was expecting; for her to have contractions", Mike said. "He is number three for us and the first two kids, mama didn't have a contraction until it was go time."

Torie said being born four weeks early did cause Thomas a few issues but said he's now doing well.

"He needed a little oxygen out the gate but he's doing awesome and we should get out in a couple days," she said.

As the family having the first baby of the new year at Blessing Hospital, the DiSalvos received gifts from a number of local businesses and organizations including Blessed Beginnings, Blessing Volunteer Services/Tea Room Restaurant and Gift Shop, County Market, LaGondola Spaghetti House, MJ Burton Gifts and Engraving, Quincy Mall, Sturhahn Jewelers, TCBY, Top to Bottom Auto Detail and Wellman Florist.

They said the community's generosity was an amazing thing to experience.

"As we start opening it up it was just so special seeing all the different people that contributed," Torie said. "It's a hard time right now for a lot of local businesses so the fact that they did it for us was heartwarming."

Thomas joins brother Andrew, who is five years old and sister Elizabeth who is three years old.