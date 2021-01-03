Chicago offering scholarships for construction, engineering
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are accepting applications for a scholarship program designed to help disadvantaged students pursue education and careers in construction and engineering. The program will help provide aid to students who pursue four-year degrees in construction management, industrial engineering, civil engineering and systems engineering. The program is being sponsored by the city, Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Transit Authority and its contractor for a modernization program, Walsh-Fluor Design-Build. The deadline is March 1.