Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois,

generally west of I-55.

* WHEN…Dense fog is expected to be more widespread along and

west of the Illinois river this morning, though becoming more

patchy by late morning. Dense fog could return to the IL river

valley by this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may

lead to slippery spots on untreated roadways, especially

bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&