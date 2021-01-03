Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, southeast and west

central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. Dense fog will

develop from north to south this evening as far south as I-70.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

With temperatures in the 20s, ice deposition on untreated

surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, will add to the

hazardous traveling conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Be prepared for slippery conditions.

&&