Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday. Dense fog will
develop from north to south this evening as far south as I-70.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
With temperatures in the 20s, ice deposition on untreated
surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, will add to the
hazardous traveling conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Be prepared for slippery conditions.
&&