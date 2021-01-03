Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, northeast and

southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west

central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&