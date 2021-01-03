Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

1:55 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pike

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, northeast and
southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west
central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

wgemweather

More Stories

Skip to content