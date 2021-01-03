Givance scores 22 as Evansville sweeps N. Iowa 70-64

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance scored a career-high 22 points, including key free throws with 23 seconds left, and Evansville defeated Northern Iowa 70-64, completing a weekend sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorites. Evan Kuhlman had 14 points for Evansville. Jawaun Newton added 11 points and six rebounds. Samari Curtis had six rebounds. Austin Phyfe had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Berhow added 11 points and seven rebounds. Berthow helped close a 12-point gap, scoring eight in a 16-11 run that brought Northern Iowa to within five, 67-62 with 1:21 left.