LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat Doncic-less Mavericks 118-108

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine had 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Jalen Brunson, starting in place of Luka Doncic, had 31 points for the Mavericks. Otto Porter Jr. added 15 for the Bulls, who were without starter Lauri Markkanen and reserves Tomas Satoransky, Chandler Hutchison and Ryan Arcidiacano. Doncic sat out because of a left quadriceps contusion. He’s listed as day-to-day, with his status Monday night at Houston uncertain.