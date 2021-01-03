Local doctors point to coronavirus precautions as reason for drop in infectious disease rates

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local doctors said they're seeing fewer people coming down with common infectious diseases and it's due to the coronavirus mitigation measures in place.

Blessing Walk In Clinic Medical Director Dr. Joseph Lane said due to the number of people wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large groups, they're seeing fewer people coming into doctors offices for the common cold and flu.

He said that could mean there's hope for the new year and beyond when it comes to preventing common infectious diseases in the community.

"Instead of seeing the high numbers in the next couple of years of flu, this could very well be the beginning of reassuring the population of going, 'Hey if we actually follow some of these guidelines, it does decrease the disease burden in the population,'" Lane said.

He said even when the coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available, people should continue being vigilant and practice safety precautions.