Missouri coronavirus cases topped 400,000 on Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri has now topped 400,000, and hospitalizations remained at a high level on Sunday. The state reported 2,305 new cases and 19 deaths to give it 401,761 cases and 5,562 deaths since the pandemic began. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down significantly from the peak of 4,723 set on Nov. 20, but it has been rising since Wednesday’s 2,183 and it hit 2,810 on Sunday. The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state declined to 2,701 from the previous day’s 2804, but it remained around the high level the state has been reporting since mid-November.